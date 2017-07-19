

LONDON, July 19, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has named the jury panel of the Effective Channel Integration category for its Media Awards 2017, an international competition that rewards pioneering communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results for brands around the world.The Effective Channel Integration jury will look for how sophisticated communications architecture helped boost campaign effectiveness.The jury, made up of senior industry executives from both the client-side and agency-side, will be chaired by Charlie Chappell, Senior Director, Global Integrated Media of The Hershey Company where he leads the transformation of Hershey's approach to modern media.The Channel Integration judges are:Charlie Chappell - Senior Director, Global Integrated Media, The Hershey Company - jury chairAndy Bolden - European Media Director, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer HealthcareDavid Brennan - Founder, Media NativeKrinio Christaras - Head of Media MENAP, Mondelez InternationalSue Elms - Consultant, Skin The CatNorm Johnston - Global Chief Strategy & Digital Officer, MindshareColleen Leddy - Head of Communications Strategy, Droga5Dino Myers-Lamptey - UK Managing Director, MullenLowe MediahubClare Peters - Executive Director & Head of Planning, MG OMDGwen Raillard - Chief Marketing Officer, Dentsu AegisDominique Touchaud - Global Brand Strategist & Associate Brand Director, Procter & GambleDaniel Wong-Chi-Man - International Research Director, The New York TimesFull biographies are available at https://www.warc.com/MediaAwards/channel-integration-judges.info.Commenting on judging the Channel Integration category, jury chair Charlie Chappell, says: "The hallmark of a good integrated campaign is when there is a simple, key idea that resonates with the consumer. The content and communication that comes out of that is then matched seamlessly with the media choices - making the whole process look almost effortless."Read at https://www.warc.com/NewsAndOpinion/Opinion/2478 Charlie Chappell's opinion piece for WARC: 'Great integrated campaigns 'look almost effortless'.The WARC Media Awards are free to enter and papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.The Special Awards in the Effective Channel Integration category will be awarded for:- Path-to-Purchase Award: How a campaign built an effective integration model around shopper or path-to-purchase insight- Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award: For a campaign that most accurately measured the effectiveness of different comms channels and the halo effect that they achieved together- The POE Award: How a strategy successfully linked paid, owned and earned mediaThe closing date for entries is 19 September 2017. More information and details about how to enter can be found at https://www.warc.com/MediaAwards.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.