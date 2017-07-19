

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, said that its North American business, Sunbelt Rentals, has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply for an initial cash consideration of C$275 million with an additional earn out of up to C$20 million dependant on future performance.



CRS is a provider of rental equipment in Ontario, Canada employing over 400 people across 28 locations. The acquisition, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in the next few weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX