Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: ServisFirst Bancshares' Q2 Bottom-line Surged 25%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SFBS, following the Company's release of its financial results on July 17, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017 (Q2 FY17). The Birmingham, Alabama-based Company's net income and diluted EPS grew 28% and 25% y-o-y, respectively. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SFBS. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SFBS

Earnings Reviewed

During Q2 FY17, ServisFirst Bancshares's net interest income increased to $55.57 million from $45.89 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributed to increase in average loans outstanding and noninterest-bearing deposits along with a decrease in average federal funds sold and interest-bearing balances with banks. Furthermore, the Company's non-interest income grew 25% to $4.81 million in Q2 FY17 from $3.85 million in Q2 FY16.

The holding Company for ServisFirst Bank reported net income available to common stockholders of $24.13 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 compared to $18.85 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company had book value per share of $10.72 as on June 30, 2017, up from $9.32 as on June 30, 2016. Additionally, tangible book value per share also increased to $10.44 as on June 30, 2017, from $9.03 as on June 30, 2016.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, return on average common stockholders' equity was 17.36%, which were 157 basis points above 15.79% reported in the year ago same period. The return on average assets for Q2 FY17 stood at 1.55% compared to 1.37% in Q2 FY16. Moreover, the Company's efficiency ratio came in at 36.23% for Q2 FY17 compared to 39.21% in Q2 FY16.

Net interest margin, improved 26 basis points in the reported quarter to 3.77% from 3.51% in Q2 FY16. During the reported quarter, the Company had a non-interest expense to average earning assets ratio of 1.47% versus 1.50% in Q2 FY16. As of June 30, 2017, the Company's common equity tier 1 risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.72% compared to 9.83% as on June 30, 2016. Furthermore, total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio stood at 11.67% as on June 30, 2017, versus 11.98% as on June 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

ServisFirst Bancshares's total assets were $6.33 trillion at June 30, 2017, compared to $5.64 trillion at close of Q2 FY16. The Company's total loan portfolio as on June 30, 2017, stood $5.34 trillion compared to $4.54 trillion at the end of Q2 FY16.

Total interest earning assets increased to $5.97 trillion in Q2 FY17 from $5.32 trillion in the previous year's comparable quarter. In Q2 FY17, the yield on total interest earning assets also improved to 4.30% from 3.97% in Q2 FY16. The net interest spread was 3.56% during the second quarter of FY17 compared to 3.33% in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's net interest margin grew to 3.77% in Q2 FY17 from 3.51% in Q2 FY16.

In Q2 FY17, total nonperforming assets balance stood at $14.87 million, up from $9.41 million in Q2 FY16. Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio also increased to 0.23% at the end of Q2 FY17 from 0.17% at the close of prior year's comparable quarter.

Dividend

In a separate press release on June 20, 2017, ServisFirst Bancshares' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on July 14, 2017, to stockholders of record as of July 03, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, ServisFirst Bancshares' stock marginally climbed 0.08%, ending the trading session at $36.09. A total volume of 195.85 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 140.42 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 2.30% in the last three months and 42.45% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.15 and has a dividend yield of 0.55%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.91 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily