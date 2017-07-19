Global Electric Actuators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, 2017-2021 with Siemens, Emerson Electric, SMC Corporation, Toshiba & Moog Leading the Way

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electric actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electric Actuators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus of industries on green technology. Green technology involves developing products or equipment without causing damage to the environment by conserving the energy. It promotes the use of renewable resources.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased concern for conservation of energy in defense industry. The reduction in the weight of vehicles helps reduce the excessive consumption of energy. Hydraulic systems weigh more compared with electric systems because of the piping, hydraulic fluid, and the hydraulic power unit. The use of electric actuators instead of hydraulic actuators will not only reduce the weight but also increase the efficiency of the vehicle.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. Stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, and metal alloys are few raw materials used in the manufacturing of electric actuators. Determining the cost of these raw materials will be difficult as it will keep varying during the forecast period. Availability of raw materials and inflationary situations are the key reasons that impact the price of raw materials, especially in the Middle East, which, in turn, have a direct impact on the price of the final product.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



