sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

116,80 Euro		-1,15
-0,98 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIEMENS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,56
116,59
14:43
116,60
116,60
14:43
19.07.2017 | 13:31
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Electric Actuators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, 2017-2021 with Siemens, Emerson Electric, SMC Corporation, Toshiba & Moog Leading the Way

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electric Actuators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global electric actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electric Actuators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus of industries on green technology. Green technology involves developing products or equipment without causing damage to the environment by conserving the energy. It promotes the use of renewable resources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased concern for conservation of energy in defense industry. The reduction in the weight of vehicles helps reduce the excessive consumption of energy. Hydraulic systems weigh more compared with electric systems because of the piping, hydraulic fluid, and the hydraulic power unit. The use of electric actuators instead of hydraulic actuators will not only reduce the weight but also increase the efficiency of the vehicle.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. Stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, and metal alloys are few raw materials used in the manufacturing of electric actuators. Determining the cost of these raw materials will be difficult as it will keep varying during the forecast period. Availability of raw materials and inflationary situations are the key reasons that impact the price of raw materials, especially in the Middle East, which, in turn, have a direct impact on the price of the final product.

Key vendors

  • Siemens
  • Emerson Electric
  • SMC Corporation
  • Toshiba
  • Moog

Other prominent vendors

  • Agfa Healthcare
  • AUMA
  • CHISON
  • Echo-Son
  • Esaote
  • Fujifilm Corporation
  • FUKUDA DENSHI
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Tolomatic

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pn4cdp/global_electric

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire