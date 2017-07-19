TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE)(CSE: PSE.CN)(CNSX: PSE)(FRANKFURT: PNX) (the "Company" or "Pasinex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wendy Kaufman as Senior Vice-President Finance reporting to the CEO. Ms. Kaufman has just commenced her new role and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer for the Company on September 1, 2017.

Ms. Kaufman, a Chartered Professional Accountant, is a finance executive with over 20 years of international financial experience in the mining sector. She has served in a variety of senior executive positions, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Primero Mining Corporation, a Canadian-based precious metals producer, and previously as Vice President, Finance and Treasury at Inmet Mining Corporation, a Canadian-based global copper and zinc producer. She brings broad management and corporate finance experience, including financial management and reporting, strategy development, and corporate and project development funding.

Pasinex has also appointed Mr. Evan White as Manager - Corporate Communications.

Since 2006, Mr. White has worked in the mining industry in various marketing and communication roles specializing in digital marketing. Mr. White's experience spans a broad range of organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies aimed at driving growth in the digital space. He brings strategic ideas to optimize Digital Communications for Pasinex. He graduated with a B.A. (Hons) Economics from Queen's University.

President and CEO of Pasinex Resources, Mr. Steve Williams, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Wendy and Evan to our team. The appointments represent an important step towards our plans of becoming a mid-tier base metal producer."

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE)(CSE: PSE.CN)(CNSX: PSE)(FRANKFURT: PNX), a metals company, is a 50% owner of the high grade Pinargozu Zinc Mine which is in production. Under its DSO Program, Horzum AS is shipping directly to zinc smelters / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on assembling a large land position within a productive CRD district in Turkey.

The Pinargozu Mine is included in Horzum Arama Isletme AS (Horzum AS), which is a 50-50 corporate joint venture between Pasinex and Turkish mining house Akmetal Madencilik San ve Tic. AS (Akmetal AS). Akmetal AS is one of Turkey's largest family-owned conglomerates with the nearby past-producing Horzum Zinc Mine.

