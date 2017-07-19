sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Annual Report & Accounts 2017 and Note of AGM

Ashtead Group PLC

19th July 2017

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Note of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has commenced posting its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2017 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 12th September 2017 at 2:30pm.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: - http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

These documents will also be available shortly on the Company's website: - www.ashtead-group.com

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700


