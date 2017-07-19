Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2021: Key Vendors are Dana, Danfoss, Eaton, Kanzaki, Parker & Hannifin

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hydrostatic transmission market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of mid-size heavy equipment with hydrostatic transmission. Heavy equipment such as excavators, wheel loaders, fork lifts, and tractors, under the category of 35-50-ton division, is constantly being upgraded with changing market forces and technologies. The roles of heavy equipment have increased, and the adoption rate of mid-sized heavy equipment is expected to improve in the future. This will positively impact the global hydrostatic transmission market. Wheel loaders, forklifts, and excavators are mostly used in the mining, construction, and logistics industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for customized hydrostatic transmission. There is an increase in demand for customized hydrostatic transmissions in construction, agricultural, mining and logistics and transportation industries. The logistics and transportation, construction, and mining industries require customized hydrostatic transmissions with remote control operations for their heavy equipment. Therefore, vendors are providing custom-made hydrostatic transmissions to suit end-user requirements and gain a competitive edge.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Excessive cost of buying and installation of hydrostatic transmission. Hydrostatic transmission systems involve the use of pumps, motors, sensors, software, and advanced technologies. Their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment during its installation. The initial cost of hydrostatic transmission is high but the return on investments (ROI) is stronger than the of PSTs. Additional costs include investments in trailers and docks trailers, articulated forklifts, loaders, and docks, along with modification expenses. These costs appreciate depending on the customization and other operational requirements based on the industry.

