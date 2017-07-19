sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,965 Euro		-0,002
0,00 %
WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,061
43,064
14:43
43,062
43,063
14:43
19.07.2017 | 13:56
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Venture Global LNG Hires Total S.A.'s LNG Business Lead as Chief Commercial Officer


WASHINGTON, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG announces the hiring of Tom Earl as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining the company, Tom served as Vice President of Development for Total S.A., focusing on developing its global LNG business.

Tom represented Total in its recent and highly regarded expansion into new LNG markets, including international LNG terminal projects and new downstream asset transactions. Previously at Total, Tom represented the company in its US LNG liquefaction transactions from 2012 to 2015. Before that, he was Head of Electricity Trading at Total where he led a significant expansion into newly opened power markets across Europe. He joined Total in 1998.

Mike Sabel co-CEO of Venture Global LNG remarked, "Tom is an excellent addition to the leadership of Venture Global LNG. He is one of the most recognized figures in LNG markets and will be an important addition to our team." Bob Pender, co-CEO added, "Tom understands the global LNG market from the vantage point of one of the world's largest IOCs and sees the value that Venture Global LNG brings to a changing global gas market."

Tom Earl added, "I am excited about the future at Venture Global LNG as an important low-cost supplier for a growing global LNG market."

Mr. Earl will serve as the Chief Commercial Officer of VG LNG, Marketing LLC. from London, U.K.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG plans to be a long-term, low-cost producer of LNG, capitalizing on low-cost natural gas production in the U.S. Venture Global is developing LNG export terminals at both Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines, totaling 30 MTPA of anticipated nameplate capacity. More can be found atwww.venturegloballng.com.




© 2017 PR Newswire