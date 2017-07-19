Venture Global LNG Hires Total S.A.'s LNG Business Lead as Chief Commercial Officer

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG announces the hiring of Tom Earl as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining the company, Tom served as Vice President of Development for Total S.A., focusing on developing its global LNG business.

Tom represented Total in its recent and highly regarded expansion into new LNG markets, including international LNG terminal projects and new downstream asset transactions. Previously at Total, Tom represented the company in its US LNG liquefaction transactions from 2012 to 2015. Before that, he was Head of Electricity Trading at Total where he led a significant expansion into newly opened power markets across Europe. He joined Total in 1998.

Mike Sabel co-CEO of Venture Global LNG remarked, "Tom is an excellent addition to the leadership of Venture Global LNG. He is one of the most recognized figures in LNG markets and will be an important addition to our team." Bob Pender, co-CEO added, "Tom understands the global LNG market from the vantage point of one of the world's largest IOCs and sees the value that Venture Global LNG brings to a changing global gas market."

Tom Earl added, "I am excited about the future at Venture Global LNG as an important low-cost supplier for a growing global LNG market."

Mr. Earl will serve as the Chief Commercial Officer of VG LNG, Marketing LLC. from London, U.K.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG plans to be a long-term, low-cost producer of LNG, capitalizing on low-cost natural gas production in the U.S. Venture Global is developing LNG export terminals at both Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines, totaling 30 MTPA of anticipated nameplate capacity. More can be found atwww.venturegloballng.com.