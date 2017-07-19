Global Automotive Coolant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Shell, Exxon Mobil & British Petroleum

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Coolant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive coolant market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Coolant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in adoption of electric coolant pump to regulate flow of coolant. Recently, OEMs have implemented electric coolant pump in their vehicles for the proper circulation of the coolant in the engine cooling system. The major reason for the increased inclusion of electric coolant pump is to increase the fuel economy benefits and to reduce carbon emission. In 2006, BMW was the first OEM to use electric coolant pump in its N47 engine that had a capacity of 3L.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries. Emerging countries such as India and China are witnessing an increase in the preference for mobility through roadways. In 2016, IC engines held a market share of more than 95% of the total vehicles sold globally. Therefore, these vehicles played a crucial role for mobility. In the commercial vehicle segment, there is hardly any vehicle that runs on battery or on alternate fuels. Therefore, the reliance on ICEs for transportation is high. All IC engines require engine coolants to dissipate the excess heat from the engine compartment. Even the coolant capacity in the M&HCVs is more than other vehicles. In APAC, on an average, the coolant capacity is 29L, whereas, in the Americas and Europe, the coolant capacity is 42L and 38L respectively for heavy-duty trucks.

Key vendors



Shell

Exxon Mobil

British Petroleum



Other prominent vendors



BASF

Chevron

Indian Oil

Kost USA

LUKOIL

Motul

Prestone

Sinopec

TOTAL



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor Landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

