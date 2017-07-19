sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Automotive Coolant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Shell, Exxon Mobil & British Petroleum

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Coolant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive coolant market to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Coolant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in adoption of electric coolant pump to regulate flow of coolant. Recently, OEMs have implemented electric coolant pump in their vehicles for the proper circulation of the coolant in the engine cooling system. The major reason for the increased inclusion of electric coolant pump is to increase the fuel economy benefits and to reduce carbon emission. In 2006, BMW was the first OEM to use electric coolant pump in its N47 engine that had a capacity of 3L.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries. Emerging countries such as India and China are witnessing an increase in the preference for mobility through roadways. In 2016, IC engines held a market share of more than 95% of the total vehicles sold globally. Therefore, these vehicles played a crucial role for mobility. In the commercial vehicle segment, there is hardly any vehicle that runs on battery or on alternate fuels. Therefore, the reliance on ICEs for transportation is high. All IC engines require engine coolants to dissipate the excess heat from the engine compartment. Even the coolant capacity in the M&HCVs is more than other vehicles. In APAC, on an average, the coolant capacity is 29L, whereas, in the Americas and Europe, the coolant capacity is 42L and 38L respectively for heavy-duty trucks.

Key vendors

  • Shell
  • Exxon Mobil
  • British Petroleum

Other prominent vendors

  • BASF
  • Chevron
  • Indian Oil
  • Kost USA
  • LUKOIL
  • Motul
  • Prestone
  • Sinopec
  • TOTAL

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographic segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor Landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/556cr3/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire