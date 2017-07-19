SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that DISH Network will air the Special Featured Product Report highlighting Baristas White Coffee currently airing nationally on CNBC hosted by legendary supermodel/ actress Front Montgomery to 20 networks nationwide. The networks include CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, HLN, The Weather Channel, HGTV, Destination America, Hallmark Channel, Food Network, Travel Channel, WGN America, Cooking Channel, FXM, DiY, A&E, Ifc, and POP although some substitutions may occur.

The Special Featured Product Report is a series of product highlight spots hosted by Supermodel/Actress Front Montgomery that features products and companies that are setting contemporary trends and redefining industries.

The Special Featured Product Report highlighting Baristas White Coffee can be seen at www.baristas.tv/specialfeaturedproductreport

Dish Network (often stylized as DISH Network) is an American direct-broadcast satellite service provider. The company provides satellite television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential customers in the United States. As of November 2016, the company provided services to 13.7 million television and 580,000 broadband subscribers.

The report is currently airing on CNBC to approximately 60 million households on the Comcast, Time Warner, Charter Communications, and Brighthouse cable systems and is intended to expand to other providers as they become available.

Charter Communications, Time Warner, and Brighthouse offer service to an estimated 25 million households with significant coverage in 48 states.

Comcast Corporation is the largest cable TV company an America reaching upwards of 35 million households throughout the US.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Having the Special Featured Product Report expanding to 20 networks on DISH Network will dramatically broaden the audience being introduced to Baristas White Coffee. Our marketing is translating into greater awareness and increasing sales. It has also been instrumental in our ability to broaden our distribution."

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1496872256&sr=8-1&keywords=baristas+white+coffee through "Amazon Prime."

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

About Baristas Coffee Company:

www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

