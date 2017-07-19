Global Bone and Joint Supplement Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, 2017-2021 with Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, DSM & ESM Technologies Leading the Market

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bone and Joint Supplement Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global bone and joint supplement market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Bone and Joint Supplement Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing adoption of ready-to-use nutritional supplements. In many developing countries where people may not be getting adequate nutrition from their food, or due to medical conditions where the nutrients from food are not completely absorbed by the body, people may be advised by a medical practitioner to take ready-to-use nutrients.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising incidences of bone diseases and joint replacement surgeries. Bone diseases or bone-related diseases such as arthritis, gout, and tendinitis are considered lifestyle-related diseases. The lack of physical exercise and unhealthy food can lead to health problems like weak bones and joint pain and other bone-related diseases. Besides these, factors such as genetic disorders, deficiency of calcium and vitamin D, bone cancer, and malignant tumor in bone also cause bone diseases.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risk from counterfeit and private-label products. Counterfeit products have always had a negative impact on the growth of a market, and the effect is more in the case of food items and edible products owing to the risk of health hazards they pose. Regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set manufacturing standards for both the global and the regional vendors to help mitigate the risks from low-quality health supplements.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Cargill
- DSM
- ESM Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- BASF
- Bergstrom Nutrition
- BioScience Nutrition
- ETHICAL NATURALS
- Kappa Bioscience
- Nature's Bounty
- Reckitt Benckiser
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Market segmentation by intake type
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
