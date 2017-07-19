Global Bone and Joint Supplement Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, 2017-2021 with Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, DSM & ESM Technologies Leading the Market

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bone and Joint Supplement Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bone and joint supplement market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Bone and Joint Supplement Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of ready-to-use nutritional supplements. In many developing countries where people may not be getting adequate nutrition from their food, or due to medical conditions where the nutrients from food are not completely absorbed by the body, people may be advised by a medical practitioner to take ready-to-use nutrients.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising incidences of bone diseases and joint replacement surgeries. Bone diseases or bone-related diseases such as arthritis, gout, and tendinitis are considered lifestyle-related diseases. The lack of physical exercise and unhealthy food can lead to health problems like weak bones and joint pain and other bone-related diseases. Besides these, factors such as genetic disorders, deficiency of calcium and vitamin D, bone cancer, and malignant tumor in bone also cause bone diseases.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risk from counterfeit and private-label products. Counterfeit products have always had a negative impact on the growth of a market, and the effect is more in the case of food items and edible products owing to the risk of health hazards they pose. Regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set manufacturing standards for both the global and the regional vendors to help mitigate the risks from low-quality health supplements.

Key vendors



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

DSM

ESM Technologies



Other prominent vendors



BASF

Bergstrom Nutrition

BioScience Nutrition

ETHICAL NATURALS

Kappa Bioscience

Nature's Bounty

Reckitt Benckiser



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Market segmentation by intake type



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



