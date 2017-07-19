Company announcement no. 17.06



Struer, 2017-07-19 14:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, Bang & Olufsen a/s hereby announces that the attached announcement has been received from Sparkle Roll Group Limited ("Sparkle Roll Group") and Sparkle Roll (Denmark) Limited.



Sparkle Roll Group has transferred its entire holding of shares in Bang & Olufsen a/s to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sparkle Roll (Denmark) Limited, in an intra-group transfer. After the transfer of shares, Sparkle Roll Group will still indirectly own shares equal to approximately 15.09 % of the entire issued share capital of Bang & Olufsen a/s while Sparkle Roll (Denmark) Limited will own these shares directly.



Sparkle Roll Group is considered closely associated with the board member, Mr. Ivan Kai Lap Tong. Consequently, this announcement also serves as an announcement pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.



