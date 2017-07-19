Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2017) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko") and Canada Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: CJC) (FSE: YXEN) (OTC Pink: CJCFF) ("Strategic Metals") are very pleased to announce Lomiko has completed all work and share payments requirements to earn an 80% interest in the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property.

Lomiko and Canada Strategic Metals have previously signed an agreement to earn up to 100% of the La Loutre and Lac Des Iles Properties dated May 16, 2016 and amended January 3, 2017.

On July 5, 2017 Chinese owned Volvo announced that all of its cars would be either electric or hybrids. On July 6, 2017 Elon Musk's Tesla also announced it would partner with French company Neoen to open the biggest Lithium-ion Battery Plant in the world. This will result in increased demand for Li-ion batteries to power these vehicles and demand for high quality battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and graphite.

Li-ion batteries requires spherical graphite for the anode portion of the battery.

A map of drill holes can be found under the heading Quicklinks: Refractory Zone 2017 Drill Map which includes 2015 and 2016 results and highlights. Lomiko is currently working on metallurgy and graphite characterization and will return to its drilling campaign in the Fall of 2017.

The La Loutre property consists of contiguous claim blocks totalling approximately 2,867.29 hectares (28,67 km2) situated approximately 53 km east of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly known as the Timcal Graphite Mine, North America's only operating graphite mine, and 117 km northwest of Montreal.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

