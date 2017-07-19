Global Industrial Enclosures Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, 2017-2021 with ABB, Eaton, Emerson, Rittal & Schneider Electric Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial enclosures market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for customized industrial enclosures. Standard industrial enclosures are facing difficulty in meeting the industries' need for specialized components and are less adaptable to withstand challenging environments. Thus, industrial application in modern days is demanding for customized industrial enclosures that can be tailored specific to applications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing concern toward efficient management of device and wirings. Factories are renovating their production facilities rapidly due to rising implementation of industrial automation. The modernization of these factories is demanding more number of flexible and compact housing to safeguard their machines and wirings. For instance, the incorporation of sensors, industrial PC, cabling, and motors in automation process must be housed in an organized way to ensure better performance and longer life span.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing demand for equipment with inbuilt IP and NEMA certified components and body. Initially, external industrial enclosures were highly inevitable due to the low capability of the mechanical and electrical device to fight against hazardous environmental elements. However, the modern age machines used in industrial applications are configured with high-quality inbuilt components and body, which can withstand the harsh environmental effect. Electrical components such as printed circuit board (PCB) and active and passive components are certified with IP and NEMA rating and do not require any external industrial enclosures to protect them.

