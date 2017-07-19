sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,646 Euro		-0,058
-0,54 %
WKN: 854559 ISIN: AU000000AMC4 Ticker-Symbol: AXZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,647
10,854
16:11
10,582
10,787
16:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED
AMCOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR LIMITED10,646-0,54 %
BALL CORPORATION36,568-0,23 %
CROWN HOLDINGS INC52,36+0,10 %