The "Global Rigid Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global rigid packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rigid Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing number of emerging markets. The second fastest growing region for retail packaging in the foods industry is Latin America, which had rigid packaging consumption of more than 7% in 2016 as compared to around 3% in 2010.

Regions are accepting the importance of the demand and use of rigid packaging, and manufacturers are expanding based on the demand.

One driver in the market is increasing demand for rigid plastic packaging. Owing to the growth in the beverages and pharmaceuticals markets there is an increase in the demand for rigid plastic packaging. Rigid plastic packaging for food, consumer, and industrial products is a flourishing business.

Rigid plastic packaging is lightweight, strong, shatter resistance, and has secure barrier properties. These are the reasons why rigid plastics packaging is continually increasing its penetration compared with traditional packaging.

Key vendors

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Berry

Crown Holdings





Other prominent vendors

APPE

Britton Group

Can-Pack

Ardagh Group

AEP Industries

DS Smith

Gerresheimer

Graham Packaging

LINPAC Group

RPC Group

Silgan

Sonoco

Vetropack Holding

Vidrala





Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by material type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

