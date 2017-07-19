Tallinn, 2017-07-19 15:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commencement of an exploratory process relating to potential strategic options



AS Tallink Grupp (the "Company") announces that the supervisory board of the Company has resolved to start an exploratory process relating to potential strategic options for the Company. Citigroup Global Markets Limited has been appointed as financial advisor on this process. The strategic options considered will support the long term strategy of the Company and may include attracting new core investors for the Company, which could lead to some of the existing shareholders divesting their shares in the Company (whether by way of voluntary or mandatory take-over offer for the Company or otherwise).



No further announcements relating to this process will be made unless and until this is required or appropriate. No assurances can be given that any transaction will occur as a result of this process.



Janek Stalmeister ?CEO? AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 6409 800 E-mail Janek.Stalmeister@tallink.ee