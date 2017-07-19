sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

196,80 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 543900 ISIN: DE0005439004 Ticker-Symbol: CON 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,56
197,64
16:09
197,60
197,60
16:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL AG196,800,00 %
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC79,03-0,14 %
DENSO CORPORATION36,495-0,58 %
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC40,966-1,29 %
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH118,03+0,37 %