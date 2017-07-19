The "VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global VVT start-stop system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% and 18.86% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 46.36 billion and USD 11.10 billion by 2022, respectively.
The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the stringent emission regulations and fuel-efficiency standards enforced by different legislative bodies across the globe. However, increasing preference for electric vehicles over traditional vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent.
The Asia-Pacific market for VVT start-stop system is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The major factors responsible for the market growth in the region include the increasing demand for fuel saving technologies like turbocharging, VVT and start-stop system, and government laws favoring the implementation of these systems in passenger cars, especially in developed countries such as Japan and South Korea. These countries have stringent emission control regulations. In addition, improving socioeconomic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in increased demand for premium segment passenger cars, which in turn has boosted the market for VVT start-stop system in these countries.
Companies Mentioned
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Borgwarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Johnson Controls, Inc
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Schaeffler AG.
- Valeo S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 VVT Systems Market, By Technology
7 VVT System Market, By Valve Train
8 Start-Stop Systems Market, By Technology
9 Start-Stop System Market, By Vehicle Type
10 VVT System Market, By Fuel Type
11 VVT Start-Stop System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
12 VVT Start-Stop System Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
