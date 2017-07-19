The "VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global VVT start-stop system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% and 18.86% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 46.36 billion and USD 11.10 billion by 2022, respectively.

The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the stringent emission regulations and fuel-efficiency standards enforced by different legislative bodies across the globe. However, increasing preference for electric vehicles over traditional vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the market to some extent.

The Asia-Pacific market for VVT start-stop system is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The major factors responsible for the market growth in the region include the increasing demand for fuel saving technologies like turbocharging, VVT and start-stop system, and government laws favoring the implementation of these systems in passenger cars, especially in developed countries such as Japan and South Korea. These countries have stringent emission control regulations. In addition, improving socioeconomic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in increased demand for premium segment passenger cars, which in turn has boosted the market for VVT start-stop system in these countries.

Companies Mentioned

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Schaeffler AG.

Valeo S.A.





