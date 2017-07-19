ElevenPaths, Telefonica Cybersecurity Unit and Subex Sign a Global Framework Agreement to Provide a Disruptive FMaaS Solution

LONDON, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Subex Limited , a leading telecom analytics solutions provider, has been selected by ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cybersecurity Unit to offer a Fraud Management-as a-Service (FMaaS) solution. Telefonica is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, with a global presence in 21 countries and an average of 125,000 professionals and 350 million accesses.

The agreement between Telefonica and Subex will result in the new 'Telefonica FMaaS Powered by Subex' to protect against a comprehensive set of digital risks and threats, along with a library of fraud detection processes. The solution addresses Subscription Fraud, Internal Fraud, Premium Rate Service Fraud (PRS Fraud), and International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF), amongst others. Additionally, ROC Fraud Management technology deployed by Subex will deliver the ability to deploy client-specific detection processes, techniques and strategies, based on particular business needs at each site.

"We are excited to partner with Telefonica for enabling Subex's industry leading ROC Fraud Management Solution. In the process of undergoing digital transformation, organizations today foresee emerging threats and newer frauds, due to which customers are demanding real-time and proactive fraud management solutions. This partnership is an important step to make our customers more successful in the years to come whilst they transform themselves for the Digital Journey ahead," said Surjeet Singh, CEO & MD, Subex Limited.

"We are delighted with our partnership with Subex, a global leader in managing fraud in the digital world. Compared to traditional solutions, the enablement of FMaaS will ensure much faster deployment times, providing far more flexibility, easier access and agility, to our business operations. Subex' capabilities, together with ElevenPaths' expertise in the development, deployment and operation of antifraud products and services across the world, will enable us to deliver customised Fraud Risk & Business Resilience though a best-of-breed Adaptive & Convergent Fraud Risk Management Solution. This, in turn, will help our customers deal with fraud risks more quickly and effectively," said Pedro Pablo Perez García, CEO of ElevenPaths.

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cybersecurity Unit, we believe in the idea of challenging the status-quo in security, an attribute that must always be present in technology. We are always redefining the relationship between security and individuals. We aim at creating innovative products, which can transform their experience, helping them to keep one-step ahead of attackers who arean increasing threat to our digital life.

About Subex

Subex Ltd. is a leading telecom analytics solutions provider, enabling a digital future for global telcos. Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs to globally achieve competitive advantage. By leveraging data which is gathered across networks, customers, and systems coupled with its domain knowledge and the capabilities of its core solutions, Subex helps CSPs to drive new business models, enhance customer experience and optimise enterprises.

