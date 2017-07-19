The "Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global bone marrow transplant market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing number of registry. The number of the donor registry is increasing in recent times globally. Thus, the challenge of scarcity of donor can be fulfilled for future. The European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplant has started an initiative named Bone Marrow Donors Worldwide (BMDW) in which around 52 major countries across the globe have participated.

One driver in the market is technological advancement. The first transplant of bone marrow was carried out in 1956, and since then there have been tremendous improvements as far as technology is concerned.

The advancement in technology has led to the more safer procedure and higher success rates of bone marrow transplant. This has improved the acceptance of this procedure, and the number of transplants has improved in recent years.

Key vendors

AllCells

Lonza

Merck

Sanofi





Other prominent vendors

Athersys

Beike Biotechnology

BioTime

bluebird bio

Caladrius

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Dynamics International (a subsidiary of Fujifilm)

Cesca Therapeutics

CHA Biotech

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CORESTEM

Gamida Cell

Global Stem Cells Group

Hemostemix

Histocell

Mesoblast

TiGenix

Translational Biosciences (a subsidiary of Medistem Panama)





Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by transplant type

Part 07: Market segmentation by indication

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4w47v/global_bone.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005862/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Stem Cells