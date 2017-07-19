The "Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the global bone marrow transplant market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing number of registry. The number of the donor registry is increasing in recent times globally. Thus, the challenge of scarcity of donor can be fulfilled for future. The European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplant has started an initiative named Bone Marrow Donors Worldwide (BMDW) in which around 52 major countries across the globe have participated.
One driver in the market is technological advancement. The first transplant of bone marrow was carried out in 1956, and since then there have been tremendous improvements as far as technology is concerned.
The advancement in technology has led to the more safer procedure and higher success rates of bone marrow transplant. This has improved the acceptance of this procedure, and the number of transplants has improved in recent years.
Key vendors
- AllCells
- Lonza
- Merck
- Sanofi
Other prominent vendors
- Athersys
- Beike Biotechnology
- BioTime
- bluebird bio
- Caladrius
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cellular Dynamics International (a subsidiary of Fujifilm)
- Cesca Therapeutics
- CHA Biotech
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- CORESTEM
- Gamida Cell
- Global Stem Cells Group
- Hemostemix
- Histocell
- Mesoblast
- TiGenix
- Translational Biosciences (a subsidiary of Medistem Panama)
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by transplant type
Part 07: Market segmentation by indication
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
