Global Facial Recognition Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.5%, 2017-2021 with 3M Cogent, Cognitec Systems, NEC & Safran

The "Global Facial Recognition Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global facial recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 22.53% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Facial Recognition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is integration of facial recognition in video surveillance. Currently, vendors are incorporating facial recognition capabilities in video surveillance systems to help in effective and easy identification of intruders or attackers and enhance the level of security. The increasing instances of intruder threats have created the need for strong security, and governments worldwide are increasing their security budgets.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing instances of identity threats. The increasing dependence of end-users on websites and web applications is giving rise to an increasing number of identity and data theft cases. The growing popularity of online gaming and social network websites is also adding to the rising number of identity theft cases. In addition, the increasing complexity of these attacks is driving end-users to implement secure authentication solutions. Thus, there is increased adoption of biometric security solutions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. One of the major challenges restricting the use of facial recognition systems is the high cost of deployment. Large-scale deployment of facial recognition systems in government departments and airports is a time-consuming process, and they typically have a long sales cycle. In addition, the cost of deployment varies depending on the user requirements. The budget constraints limit the testing of facial recognition solutions.
Key vendors
- 3M Cogent
- Cognitec Systems
- NEC
- Safran
Other prominent vendors
- ArcSoft
- Aurora Computer Services
- Aware
- FaceFirst
- Fulcrum Biometrics
- Gemalto
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
PART 04: Market landscape
PART 05: Market segmentation by technology
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Buying criteria
PART 13: Five forces analysis
PART 14: Vendor landscape
PART 15: Appendix
