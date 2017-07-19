- Allianz Worldwide Care launches new plan for small and medium sized IGOs -

Allianz Worldwide Care has today announced the launch of a new international health insurance solution aimed at small to medium sized IGOs with between 10 to 300 staff members.

Allianz Worldwide Care is the international health division of Allianz Worldwide Partners and specialises in providing international health, life and disability insurance to the IGO, NGO and Governmental sector, and businesses, as well as private health insurance for individuals living or working abroad.

The International Health Insurance Plans for Intergovernmental Organisations will allow small to medium sized IGOs to provide comprehensive international health insurance to their staff members. Specifically designed to meet the needs of this market, the plans include:

3 interchangeable levels of cover to suit different budgets and needs

A dedicated IGO support team

Simple and convenient pricing structure

Access to 750,000+ medical providers worldwide, with widespread direct billing

Cover provided on a Medical History Disregarded (MHD) basis

24/7 medical advice

Superior service and response times

24/7 multilingual helpline and emergency assistance

A simple, fast and easy process for submitting medical claims via the My Health app

Speaking about the launch of the new IGO plan, Hendrik Boelens, Head of IGO, NGO and Governmental Business at Allianz Worldwide Care, said: "We work hand-in-hand with our clients to understand their culture, needs and wishes. We recognise the complex internal and external challenges that some IGOs face and the need for a fully transparent approach when it comes to reporting."

"With over 50 years of experience in providing international health insurance to IGOs, we recognised a need for a product that simplified the process for both the employer and staff member. Often smaller IGOs do not have a dedicated HR team, or the resources to address and investigate every element of international health insurance for their staff members. Likewise, staff being sent abroad for work have several different stress factors when it comes to a major relocation. Having easy access to health and wellbeing support for them and their families, is one thing we want to make sure they don't have to worry about," he continued.

This plan relieves the burden on IGOs, by better serving their needs with a convenient and simple solution which caters for the level of cover required and budgets available. This is complemented by a dedicated IGO team, global presence, access to an extensive network of medical providers, many on a direct billing basis, and 24/7 support and assistance services.

For further details, visit: https://www.allianzworldwidecare.com/igo-plans

ENDS

About Allianz Worldwide Care

Allianz Worldwide Care, a specialised brand of Allianz Worldwide Partners, provides international health and life insurance for multinational organisations and private individuals and families living abroad. Our focus is on protecting the health and wellbeing of our clients, through the delivery of straightforward, innovative services and plans that ensure each client feels understood, confident and valued. For additional information, please visit www.allianzworldwidecare.com/en or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Allianz Worldwide Partners

Dedicated to bringing worldwide protection and care, Allianz Worldwide Partners is the B2B2C leader in assistance and insurance solutions in the following areas of expertise: global assistance, international health life, global automotive and travel insurance. These solutions, which are a unique combination of insurance, service and technology, are available to business partners or via direct and digital channels under three internationally renowned brands: Allianz Global Assistance, Allianz Worldwide Care and Allianz Global Automotive. This global family of over

16,000 employees is present in 75 countries, speaks 70 languages and handles 40 million cases per year, protecting customers and employees on all continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005880/en/

Contacts:

For media queries:

FleishmanHillard

Emily Kelly

+353 1 6188 432 +353 87 975 9248

emily.kelly@fleishmaneurope.com.

marketing@allianzworldwidecare.com.