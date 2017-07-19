INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAHO). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 12, 2015 and July 5, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm before the September 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Tahoe shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Tahoe made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that consultation obligations relating to the permitting of the Escobal mining license were not fulfilled; that the Escobal mining license is subject to suspension; and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 5, 2017, Tahoe disclosed that the Supreme Court of Guatemala issued a provisional decision suspending the Escobal mining license of its subsidiary Minera San Rafael, in connection with an action brought by CALAS against Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MEM"). CALAS alleges that MEM violated the Xinca Indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting the Escobal mining license. When this news was announced, Tahoe's shares declined in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP