Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.2% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics, TCS, Wipro & ZS

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data analytics outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 30.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of BPaaS. Cloud technology has revolutionized outsourcing business processes. BPO solutions are hosted on remote infrastructure, managed by cloud providers, and categorized as BPaaS. Cloud-based BPO provides advantages like cost reduction, reliability, scalability, and agility.



According to the report, one driver in the market is data analytics services lead to cost reduction and efficiency. Globalization has resulted in labor arbitrage which refers to the outsourcing of business processes to locations with cheap labor. Labor arbitrage is an outcome of business process outsourcing (BPO) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO). Outsourcing of services reduces investment by the company and enables the utilization of available resources. Outsourcing of data analytics processes provides skilled talent and advanced analytical technologies in an offshore location.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changing customer requirements adversely affect market. Several industries lack policies or frameworks for data storage, which severely affect the performance of analytics. Inefficient data analytics services adversely affect demand. Outsourcing service providers must continuously develop and offer innovative solutions according to the changing customer requirements. Understanding consumer behavior is a complex and costly process. It involves high degrees of uncertainty and any failure in understanding customer behavior can lead to a potential loss of time and money.

Key vendors



Accenture

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics

TCS

Wipro

ZS (ZS Associates)



Other prominent vendors



Cognizant

Evalueserve

EXL Service (EXL)

Genpact

Gramener

HPE

IBM

Infosys

Latentview



WNS Global



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor profile



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/663flf/global_data

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716