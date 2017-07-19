DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAH) of the August 18, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all those who purchased Booz Allen securities between May 19, 2016 and June 15, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case Langley v. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, et al., No. 17-cv-00696, was filed on June 19, 2017, and has been assigned to Judge Leonie M. Brinkema.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to maintain proper internal financial controls and accounting standards that led to inflated revenues from Company's contracts with the U.S. government.

Specifically, after market closed on June 15, 2017, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Booz Allen Inc., "was informed that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of the Company's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government."

After the announcement, Booz Allen's share price fell from $39.33 per share on June 15, 2017 to a closing price of $31.90 on June 16, 2017 - a $7.43 or an 18.9% drop.

