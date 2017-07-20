Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has been named as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, a world-leading socially responsible investment (SRI) indicator developed by FTSE Russell, a part of the London Stock Exchange Group

The FTSE4Good Index Series comprises companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Players in global stock markets use the indices as SRI indicators to determine if investment funds and other products are socially responsible and engage in ethical activities.

Mitsubishi Electric is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) introduced by the United Nations in 2015. The Mitsubishi Electric Group will make continuous innovation as a part of its efforts to achieve even higher growth as a "global, leading green company" that contributes to the creation of a prosperous society where both a "sustainable society" and "safe, secure, and comfortable lifestyles" are simultaneously achieved, as expressed in the corporate statement, Changes for the Better.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With over 90 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,238.6 billion yen (US$ 37.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information visit:

www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*At an exchange rate of 112 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2017

