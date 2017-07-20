Pictures for Training Support Partners



TOKYO, July 20, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Horizon Nuclear Power has today announced a partnership with Tecnatom, a global nuclear training services provider, as it looks to grow the future operational workforce for its lead project Wylfa Newydd on Anglesey, North Wales.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiHorizon72017.jpgPictures for Training Support Partners(1)Tecnatom which provides training services to a range of nuclear power stations around the world, will lead a training support team comprising GEN II Engineering and Technology Training Ltd and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. Collectively they bring a vast amount of global experience both in nuclear operations training generally and in ABWR(2) reactor operations training specifically.The Tecnatom training support team will work alongside Horizon's in-house training team and local training providers to enhance and refine the company's existing apprentice programme and advise on other local apprentice programmes in collaboration with Grwp Llandrillo Menai, the main college in North West Wales. This partnership will also see Horizon strengthening its links with Bangor University to introduce nuclear elements into its existing courses and working with both the University and Grwp Llandrillo Menai to look at the feasibility of introducing degree apprenticeships.The training support team will provide a rigorous, Systematic Approach to Training (SAT) in line with global best practice. The initial phase of work will deliver a comprehensive training needs analysis and set the scope of the training requirements for all licenced company roles including the Control Room Operators, Field Operators, Engineers, Maintenance Technicians, Radiation Protection Technicians, Chemists and other support staff. Further phases of work will cover the delivery of training.Duncan Hawthorne, Chief Executive Officer at Horizon said, "We are delighted to be partnering with the Tecnatom training support team. It is particularly well qualified as they have a wealth of experience and are well used to working with personnel from a range of different cultures globally often in bi-lingual communities. This is especially important as the vast majority of our operations workforce will come from Anglesey delivering on our commitment to provide work opportunities for three generations on the island."Francisco Javier Guerra, Chief Executive Officer, Tecnatom said: "Together with our training support team colleagues we're looking forward to helping Horizon build a new generation of world class nuclear operators that will be essential to the successful delivery of Wylfa Newydd."Horizon is aiming to bring in a number of global partners to help it grow into a successful nuclear operator and ensure the transfer of global excellence in nuclear skills to Horizon's growing team on Anglesey and at its Gloucester HQ.This news comes as Horizon continues to build momentum in all areas of its project. It recently completed a third and final round of Pre-Application Consultation on Anglesey ahead of its main planning consent, a Development Consent Order due for submission later this year. Its technology, the UK ABWR continues to make good progress through the fourth and final stage of the Office for Nuclear Regulation Generic Design Assessment process, on target to complete in Dec 2017. In addition Horizon submitted an application for a Nuclear Site Licence in March 2017 which if successful, will be granted in 2018.(1) Pictures from left to right Dr Ian Rees, Executive Director, Business Development, Grwp Llandrillo Menai; Francisco Sanchez, Safety, Operation & Training Services Director, Tecnatom; Francisco Javier Guerra, Chief Executive Officer, Tecnatom; Duncan Hawthorne, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon; Professor Paul Spencer, Dean of College of Physical and Applied Sciences, Bangor University; Greg Evans, Operations Director, Horizon and a scale model of the ABWR reactor.(2) ABWR: Advanced Boiling Water ReactorAbout Horizon Nuclear PowerHorizon Nuclear Power was formed in 2009 to develop new nuclear power stations in the UK. It was acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) of Japan in November 2012. The company is developing plans to build at least 5,400MW of new nuclear power generation plant at Wylfa on the Isle of Anglesey and Oldbury-on-Severn in South Gloucestershire. Its power station sites will employ 850 people each once operational with a construction workforce expected to peak at 8,500. For more information about Horizon, please visit www.horizonnuclearpower.com.About TecnatomTecnatom was set up in 1957 as an engineering company specialising in guaranteeing the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants to the highest levels of safety. Tecnatom provides, among other services, comprehensive training for the global Nuclear Industry with more than 35 years experience in applying the most advanced training methodologies. Tecnatom training group is comprised of over 160 professional instructors who are specialized in the multiple technologies of generation II, III and IV. These instructors approach the training with a firm focus on the personnel and plant performance improvement.For more information about Tecnatom, please visit www.tecnatom.com.About GEN II Engineering and Technology Training LtdGEN II Engineering and Technology Training Ltd (Gen2) was established in 2000 as an employer-owned training provider in West Cumbria. Now part of the City and Guilds Group, Gen2 is one of the UK's largest training providers to the nuclear sector, working with over 200 employers to provide apprenticeships, further education, higher education and a wide range of specialist courses. Assessed by OFSTED as Grade 1 (Outstanding), Gen2 delivers learner-focussed, high quality training to the highest national and international standards with a strong embedded nuclear safety culture.About GE Hitachi Nuclear EnergyBased in Wilmington, N.C., GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) is a world-leading provider of advanced reactors and nuclear services. Established in 2007, GEH is a global nuclear alliance created by GE and Hitachi to serve the global nuclear industry. The nuclear alliance executes a single, strategic vision to create a broader portfolio of solutions, expanding its capabilities for new reactor and service opportunities. The alliance offers customers around the world the technological leadership required to effectively enhance reactor performance, power output and safety. Follow GEH on LinkedIn and Twitter @gehnuclear.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). 