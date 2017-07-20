Clariant AG / Clariant AG: White Tale Holdings increased stake above 10 percent . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muttenz, July 20, 2017 - Clariant, a world leading company in specialty chemicals, has announced today that White Tale Holdings now hold a stake in excess of 10 percent. This follows earlier mandatory notifications by White Tale Holdings to the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) regarding their holdings.

Corporate Media Relations



Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

anja.pomrehn@clariant.com Thijs Bouwens



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

thijs.bouwens@clariant.com Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 63 73

maria.ivek@clariant.com

Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Clariant-146077545551792/timeline/), Google Plus (https://plus.google.com/b/116352333100637793636/116352333100637793636/posts), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant?trk=top_nav_home).

www.clariant.com

Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

Press release and photography can be downloaded from www.clariant.com or www.PressReleaseFinder.com.





Press Release english (http://hugin.info/100166/R/2121352/808444.pdf)

