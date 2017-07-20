sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,455 Euro		+0,035
+0,17 %
WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,322
20,526
19.07.
20,43
20,464
19.07.
20.07.2017 | 07:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Clariant AG: Clariant AG: White Tale Holdings increased stake above 10 percent

Clariant AG / Clariant AG: White Tale Holdings increased stake above 10 percent . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muttenz, July 20, 2017 - Clariant, a world leading company in specialty chemicals, has announced today that White Tale Holdings now hold a stake in excess of 10 percent. This follows earlier mandatory notifications by White Tale Holdings to the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) regarding their holdings.

Corporate Media Relations

 		Investor Relations

 
Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com		Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
anja.pomrehn@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com

Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Clariant-146077545551792/timeline/), Google Plus (https://plus.google.com/b/116352333100637793636/116352333100637793636/posts), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant?trk=top_nav_home).

www.clariant.com

Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

Press release and photography can be downloaded from www.clariant.com or www.PressReleaseFinder.com.


Press Release english (http://hugin.info/100166/R/2121352/808444.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Clariant AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631;



© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)