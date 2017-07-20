Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea announces completion of the license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® for Europe, Russia, Turkey and Israel . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, July 20, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that its license agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) for Basilea's antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole), which was announced on June 14, has completed and therefore will now be implemented.

The agreement grants Pfizer the right to manufacture isavuconazole and to exclusively commercialize the drug in Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel. Basilea will receive an upfront payment of CHF 70 million. Basilea is also eligible to receive up to USD 427 million in additional payments upon achievement of pre-specified regulatory and sales milestones. In addition, Basilea will also receive royalties in the mid-teen range on Pfizer's sales in the territory.

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal and the active agent of the prodrug isavuconazonium sulfate. It received marketing authorization in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.1 It is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.2 Isavuconazole has orphan drug designation for the approved indications in Europe and the US. Isavuconazole is being marketed as Cresemba in Germany, Italy, the UK, France and Austria. In the US, the drug is marketed by Basilea's license partner Astellas Pharma US. Outside the US and the EU, isavuconazole is currently not approved for commercial use. The European marketing authorization is valid in all 28 European Union (EU) member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

About Pfizer / Pfizer Anti-Infectives

Working together for a healthier world®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com (http://www.pfizer.com). In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com (http://www.pfizer.com) and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer (https://twitter.com/pfizer) and @PfizerNews (https://twitter.com/pfizer_news), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfizer), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/pfizer) and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer (https://www.facebook.com/Pfizer/).

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)

investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

References

1 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: http://www.ema.europa.eu (http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Summary_for_the_public/human/002734/WC500196131.pdf)

[Accessed: July 19, 2017]

2 Cresemba US prescribing information (https://www.astellas.us/docs/cresemba.pdf) [Accessed: July 19, 2017]





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/134390/R/2121560/808447.pdf)

