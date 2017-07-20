sprite-preloader
WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
20.07.2017 | 08:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

To: Company Announcements

Date: 20 July 2017

Company: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Subject: Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value ('NAV') per share of the Group as at 30 June 2017 was 139.4 pence. This represents an increase of 1.5 per cent from the unaudited NAV per share as at 31 March 2017 of 137.4 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 2.5 per cent.

The NAV has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). It is based on the external valuation of the Group's direct property portfolio prepared by CBRE Limited.

The NAV includes all income to 30 June 2017 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. As at 30 June 2017, no adjustments were required to the NAV in respect of dividends for which the share price had gone ex-dividend.

Share Price

The share price was 145.3 pence per share at 30 June 2017, which represented a premium of 3.9 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was 1.4 per cent.

Analysis of Movement in NAV

The following table provides an analysis of the movement in the unaudited NAV per share for the period from 31 March 2017 to 30 June 2017 (including the effect of gearing):



£m
Pence per share		% of opening NAV per share
NAV as at 31 March 20171,098.7137.4
Unrealised increase in valuation of property portfolio *18.22.31.7
Movement in fair value of interest rate swap0.3 --
Other net revenue9.41.20.9
Dividends paid(12.0)(1.5)(1.1)
NAV as at 30 June 20171,114.6139.41.5

* The ungeared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 30 June 2017 was 1.4%, after allowing for capital expenditure.

The net gearing at 30 June 2017 was 17.4%.#

# Net gearing: (Borrowings - cash) Ã· total assets (less current liabilities and cash).

Performance

The capital value growth of 1.4% over the quarter compares favourably with the IPD Monthly Index, which recorded capital value growth of 1.1% over the same period.

The major drivers of performance over the quarter related to a 9% increase in the value of Cassini House, London W1, which is attributable to the completion of a new lease with the office's major tenant and an agreed refurbishment programme. The valuation of St. Christopher's Place Estate increased in value by 3.5%, reflecting the completion of the development at 75 Wigmore Street and a number of new lettings.

Portfolio Analysis - Sector Breakdown

Market
Value
£m
% of portfolio as at
30 June 2017		% unrealised
movement in quarter
Offices 474.834.80.7
West End141.710.46.7
South East132.89.7-0.3
Rest of UK182.513.4-2.3
City17.81.3-4.8
Retail402.729.62.7
West End334.924.63.3
South East67.85.00.0
Industrial228.216.71.7
South East52.03.81.6
Rest of UK176.212.91.8
Retail Warehouse218.616.0-0.2
Other39.02.93.6
Total Property Portfolio1,363.3100.01.4

Portfolio Analysis - Geographic Breakdown

Market
Value
£m
% of portfolio as at
30 June 2017		% unrealised
movement in quarter
West End476.634.94.3
South East357.226.20.5
Scotland166.012.2-2.6
Midlands173.912.81.2
North West144.910.60.3
Eastern26.92.00.8
Rest of London17.81.3-4.8
Total Property Portfolio1,363.3100.01.4

Top Ten Investments

Sector
Properties valued in excess of £250 million
London W1, St Christopher's Place Estate *Retail
Properties valued between £70 million and £100 million
London SW1, Cassini House, St James's StreetOffice
Newbury, Newbury Retail ParkRetail Warehouse
Properties valued between £50 million and £70 million
Solihull, Sears Retail ParkRetail Warehouse
London SW19, Wimbledon BroadwayRetail
Properties valued between £40 million and £50 million
Crawley, Leonardo House, Manor RoyalOffice
Properties valued between £30 million and £40 million
Uxbridge, 3 The Square, Stockley ParkOffice
Winchester, Burma RoadOther
Aberdeen, Unit 2 Prime Four Business Park, KingswellsOffice
Manchester, 82 King StOffice

*Mixed use property of retail, office and residential space.

Summary Balance Sheet


£m		Pence per share% of Net Assets
Property Portfolio per Valuation Report1,363.3170.6122.3
Adjustment for lease incentives(18.9)(2.4)(1.7)
Fair Value of Property Portfolio1,344.4168.2120.6
Current Debtors22.22.82.0
Cash75.09.46.7
Current Liabilities(17.5)(2.2)(1.6)
Total Assets (less current liabilities) 1,424.1178.2127.7
Non-Current liabilities(1.6)(0.2)(0.1)
Interest-bearing loans(307.5)(38.5)(27.6)
Interest rate swap(0.4)(0.1)-
Net Assets at 30 June 20171,114.6139.4100.0

Property Purchases and Sales

There were no purchases or sales in the quarter.

Borrowings

The Group's borrowings consist of a £260 million loan with a term to 31 December 2024 and a fixed interest rate of 3.32 per cent per annum. The Group also has a £50 million bank loan with a term to 21 June 2021 on which the interest rate has been fixed, through an interest rate swap of the same notional value and duration, at 2.522 per cent per annum. In addition, the Board has agreed an additional revolving credit facility of £50 million with Barclays over the same period, to be used for ongoing working capital purposes and to provide the Group with the flexibility to acquire further property should the opportunity arise.

The Group's weighted average cost of debt is 3.3 per cent per annum.

Key Information

This statement and further information regarding the Company, including movements in the share price since the end of the period and the Group's most recent annual and interim reports, can be found at the Company's website fccpt.co.uk.

The next quarterly valuation of the property portfolio will be conducted by CBRE Limited during September 2017 and it is expected that the unaudited NAV per share as at 30 September 2017 will be announced in October 2017.

This announcement contains inside information.

Enquiries:

Richard Kirby
BMO REP Asset Management plc
Tel: 0207 499 2244

Graeme Caton
Winterflood Securities Limited
Tel: 0203 100 0268


© 2017 PR Newswire