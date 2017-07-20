Metsä Board Corporation Investor News 20 July 2017 at 10.15 EEST



Metsä Board will publish its half year financial report for January-June 2017 on Thursday, 3 August 2017 at 12:00 noon EEST. We are pleased to invite you to join conference call and webcast presentation on the same day at 3:00 p.m. EEST. Conference call will be held in English.



Participants are requested to call in and register a few minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the following numbers:



Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404



Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942



UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411



US: +1 719-457-1036



The conference ID is 8596772.



Half year financial report will be presented by Mika Joukio, CEO and Jussi Noponen, CFO.



The conference call and the webcast can be followed live on Metsä Board's website. The presentation material will be available under the Investor relations section at www.metsaboard.com/investors and at Metsä Board's webcast centre http://qsb.webcast.fi/metsaboard/ before the start of the conference call. The webcast will also be archived on Metsä Board's website.



