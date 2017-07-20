Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives an order for project management, engineering and supply of on-vessel equipment including a complete mooring and riser system to Excelerate Energy

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 20 JULY 2017 AT 12:15 PM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, signs an order for on-vessel equipment, product fabrication, engineering and project management for a complete mooring and riser system that will serve Moheshkhali floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. The order was booked into Cargotec second quarter 2017 order intake. The delivery will be completed in the second quarter 2018.

MacGregor's order is part of an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract to provide Excelerate the mooring and gas transfer system for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). MacGregor's scope of the order includes on-vessel equipment, Flintstone mooring connectors, as well as project management for the fabrication, procurement and project management of the complete mooring and riser system for the FSRU operated by Excelerate Energy.

"This is an important order for us. We are happy to be involved in this interesting collaboration project of several trusted companies," says Høye G. Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor. "We bring our vast expertise in managing demanding mooring projects but also our long experience from the mooring business."

"We are happy to be involved in this floating LNG terminal project. This order is a natural step in our strategy to expand to the FSRU market with one of world's leading players" says Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor. "This order proves the combined strength of both MacGregor and Flintstone". MacGregor acquired the majority of Flintstone shares last autumn.

For more information please contact:

Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor

tel: +47 90761 098, Email: hoye.hoyesen@macgregor.com (mailto:hoye.hoyesen@macgregor.com)

Heli Malkavaara, Senior Communications Manager, MacGregor,

Tel. +358 20 777 4500, Email: heli.malkavaara@macgregor.com (mailto:heli.malkavaara@macgregor.com)

MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations, offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com (http://www.macgregor.com)

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

