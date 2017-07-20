WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB) announced today the company has expanded its cybersecurity offerings for the public sector to now include SecuSUITE® for Government, a multi-platform solution for end-to-end encryption of voice calls and text messages. Part of BlackBerry Secure, the most secure and comprehensive platform to connect people, devices, processes and systems, SecuSUITE for Government is the only National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) certified voice solution supporting iOS, Android and BlackBerry 10 smartphones and tablets. It is also BlackBerry's first secure mobile voice product listed on both the NIAP Product Compliant List (PCL) and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) List.

"Call tapping is happening at an alarming rate," said Alex Thurber, SVP and General Manager of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry. "In today's connected world, restricting agency employees to only exchange classified information from the desk phone is no longer a viable option, but it could be the new reality if governments don't start securing calls and texts from mobile devices. Our governments need to be mobile and they need their conversations secure, or more importantly, BlackBerry Secure."

With the NIAP Common Criteria certification, SecuSUITE for Government can now help Federal agencies safeguard sensitive conversations against electronic eavesdropping. BlackBerry's solution is hosted on premise, giving full control to the customer, something agencies want and need. It is highly reliable and delivers secure calls over carrier networks the same as secure calls over Wi-Fi, and because it works across all networks, there is no need to lock an organization into a single carrier.

BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a leading solution for government-grade protection of critical mobile communication used by more than 20 governments across the globe. In addition to more than 80 security certifications, BlackBerry was once again named a Leader in Gartner's June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites. BlackBerry also received the highest score in all six use cases of Gartner's August 2016 "Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility Management" report.

For more information about BlackBerry SecuSUITE for Government, please visit https://us.blackberry.com/enterprise/secure-communication/secusuite-government.

Editor's Note: The NIAP is responsible for U.S. implementation of the Common Criteria and oversees evaluations of commercial IT products for use in national security systems. The products on the NIAP PCL comply with the requirements of the NIAP program and are evaluated and accredited for conformance to the Common Criteria.

