Telehouse Now Offering Verisign DDoS Protection Services

Telehouse, a leading global data centre provider, today announced that it is now offering Verisign's Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Services to Telehouse customers through a reseller relationship with Telehouse's parent company KDDI. The services will assist Telehouse's finance and enterprise customers, internet service, cloud and content service providers that comprise the Telehouse Interconnect, to protect their most critical assets and reduce the risk of DDoS attacks. The services detect and filter malicious traffic aimed at disrupting or disabling internet-based services.

The Verisign DDoS Protection Services are a cloud-based DDoS solution that can be deployed quickly and easily, ensuring comprehensive protection against network and application layer attacks. These services will provide Telehouse customers with protection against Layer 3, 4 and 7 attacks. Verisign's OpenHybrid' architecture allows organisations to seamlessly integrate their existing on-premise devices and cloud based platforms with the Verisign DDoS Protection Service, for faster detection and mitigation of DDoS attacks.

According to a report by the Ponemon Institute, the average cost for DDoS attacks is $4.7million in 2016. Attacks continue to be unpredictable, persistent and vary widely in terms of volume, speed and complexity, according to Verisign's Q1 2017 DDoS Trends Report. This report also states that though there has been a decrease in the number of DDoS attacks compared to Q4 2016, Q1 2017 had a 26% increase in average peak attack size of DDoS attacks mitigated by Verisign.

Ken Sakai, Managing Director of Telehouse Europe stated, "the Verisign DDoS Protection Service further enhances the range of solutions and value Telehouse offers its customers, giving them the assurance that our data centres provide them with a secure and highly connected environment to house their IT infrastructure."

About Telehouse

Telehouse is the pioneering data centre colocation provider established in 1989. It is an owner operator of global data centres, connectivity and managed ICT solutions to over 3000 corporations around the world. Telehouse is the data centre subsidiary of Japanese corporation KDDI, a leading Japanese mobile and fixed-line telecommunications and ICT solution provider with 106 offices in 28 countries around the world and a Global Fortune company.

