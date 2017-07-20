The "Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast the global residential solar energy storage market to grow at a CAGR of 67.82% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is residential energy storage as virtual power plants. With solar power prices spiraling down, there has been a steady increase in PV adoption, which has led to a continuous increase in the number of installations in the residential and commercial sectors.
Key vendors
- East Penn Manufacturing
- LG Chem
- Panasonic
- redT energy storage
- SAMSUNG SDI
- Saft
- sonnen
Other prominent vendors
- A123 Systems
- ACME
- Adara Power
- BYD
- Daimler
- Enphase Energy
- e-On Batteries
- E3/DC
- Exide Technologies
- Fronius International
- GESS
- GS Yuasa International
- HOPPECKE Batterien
- IBC Solar
- KOSTAL Solar Electric
- KYOCERA
- Nedap
- neovoltaic
- Primus Power
- Redflow
- Sharp Electronics
- Sinetech
- SENEC
- SMA Solar Technology
- Sony Energy Devices
- Tesla
- Trojan Battery Company
- VARTA
- ViZn Energy Systems
- ZEN Energy
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by technology
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
