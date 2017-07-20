sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,545 Euro		-0,185
-1,35 %
WKN: 576798 ISIN: US50186Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: LGLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,499
14,134
13:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LG CHEM LTD--
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR13,545-1,35 %
PANASONIC CORPORATION11,80+0,43 %
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR34,85-0,94 %