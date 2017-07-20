The "Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global residential solar energy storage market to grow at a CAGR of 67.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is residential energy storage as virtual power plants. With solar power prices spiraling down, there has been a steady increase in PV adoption, which has led to a continuous increase in the number of installations in the residential and commercial sectors.

Key vendors

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

Panasonic

redT energy storage

SAMSUNG SDI

Saft

sonnen



Other prominent vendors

A123 Systems

ACME

Adara Power

BYD

Daimler

Enphase Energy

e-On Batteries

E3/DC

Exide Technologies

Fronius International

GESS

GS Yuasa International

HOPPECKE Batterien

IBC Solar

KOSTAL Solar Electric

KYOCERA

Nedap

neovoltaic

Primus Power

Redflow

Sharp Electronics

Sinetech

SENEC

SMA Solar Technology

Sony Energy Devices

Tesla

Trojan Battery Company

VARTA

ViZn Energy Systems

ZEN Energy



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/djk4hj/global

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005593/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Solar Power, Energy Storage