SaaSplaza Launches Azure Services for Seamless Transformation to Microsoft Azure Cloud

AMSTERDAM, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SaaSplaza, the world's leading cloud provider of Microsoft Dynamics and Azure Services, broadens its Azure Services portfolio for business-critical workloads. These comprehensive services help customers benefit from the power of Azure without worrying about any of the underlying complexities. SaaSplaza's Azure Services are based on years of global experience in Azure cloud technology and in providing business critical applications on Microsoft Azure.

"To stay competitive, businesses are looking to optimize operations and at the same time transform their products for their customers; this includes business continuity, digital transformation, IoT and predictive analysis; Azure has become a great platform for businesses driving these initiatives, as it is feature-rich, secure, scalable and global," says Berend-Jan van Maanen, CEO at SaaSplaza. "At the same time, many organizations also experience that Azure is a rich tool box with many options. They need strong expertise to design, build and maintain their IT resources, when opting for Azure. This means they have to invest in people, knowledge and tools to ensure maximum uptime for their mission-critical applications and data. With our Azure Services, they can leave those activities to our experts and focus on their core business."

SaaSplaza Azure Services are based on SaaSplaza CloudCARE methodology. This is a structured approach for designing, implementing, operating and developing business-critical cloud solutions by SaaSplaza's experts. The methodology consists of four phases: Assessment & Design, Deployment, Operation & Support, and Continuous Improvement. These phases ensure a seamless transition to the cloud, as well as an effective and cost-efficient use of cloud resources.

The SaaSplaza Azure Services include:

• Consultancy Services - helping customers understand how their business challenges best fit the rich set of possibilities in the Cloud.

• Disaster Recovery Services - recovering applications and application processes that are on premise, giving customers the best SLA to be back in business in no time after a disaster.

• Backup Services - securing critical data and applications from an on premise or hosting environment to Azure, using Azure Backup.

• Infrastructure Services - helping customers migrate various workloads from on premise to the cloud.

• Consumption Services - helping customers optimizing cost and scalability in Azure, providing agility, insight and cost control.

The SaaSplaza Azure Services are delivered through a global partner channel network of more than 270 partners, or to large enterprise customers directly. Partners benefit from SaaSplaza as a Microsoft indirect Cloud Services Partner. Partners that work with SaaSplaza as an Indirect CSP earn the Microsoft CSP rebates, without the investments required to build full CSP capabilities and a comprehensive 24/7 support organization. "We are very proud of our extensive, global partner network", says Van Maanen. "SaaSplaza partners can be found in all geographies and have extensive expertise in vertical markets and industries. This means that customers can always find a partner that speaks their specific language. This makes it much easier to transfer to the cloud safely and securely."

About SaaSplaza

SaaSplaza is the world's leading Cloud provider of Microsoft Dynamics and Azure Services. We consult, design, transform and manage enterprise grade cloud infrastructure for business-critical applications in the Microsoft Cloud. Our portfolio focuses on Dynamics Cloud solutions, Azure Services and additional CSP services. We enable our partners and their customers to create competitive advantage, agility, and new business models, by allowing them to focus on their core business. Our passionate technology experts and advanced SaaSplaza CloudCARE methodology has empowered more than 270 partners and 1600 Business applications in private cloud and on Microsoft Azure. With 6 offices around the world and 11 Azure locations in the US, Europe, and Asia, we are always there with 24/7 support. For more information: www.saasplaza.com.