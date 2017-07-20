Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2017) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) (OTCQB: TRLFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the OTC Market Group's OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "TRLFF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MJ" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TLA".

The OTCQB® Venture Market gives Canadian companies broad access to the U.S. investment community, while maintaining standards that result in improved investor confidence and providing a seamless information flow from the Canadian Securities Exchange to the OTCQB.

"In response to growing investor interest in the United States, we have chosen to have True Leaf's shares trade on the OTCQB instead of the OTC Pink tier, with greater exposure and accessibility to our expanding American and international shareholder base," stated Darcy Bomford, President and CEO of the Company. "We look forward to further expansion of our shareholder base with this event."

In addition, effective July 13, 2017, the Company received FINRA approval to change its OTC ticker symbol to ticker from "TLFMF" to "TRLFF".

About True Leaf:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the security screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently in the final review stage before the 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.trueleaf.com.

