Marel will release the company's consolidated financial statement for Q2 2017 after market closing on July 26, 2017.



Marel hf. invites market participants and investors to a meeting where the financial results for Q2 2017 will be presented by Arni Oddur Thordarson, CEO and Linda Jonsdottir, CFO. The presentation will be held on Thursday July 27, at 8:30 am (GMT), at the company's headquarters, Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer.



Please note that the meeting will also be webcast at www.marel.com/webcast.



Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am.