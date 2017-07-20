SPARKS, MARYLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) customers now have the option to integrate data provided by OnStar directly into the Xcelerate platform and other analytics offerings to gather fleet location, usage and vehicle diagnostic insights from properly equipped General Motors Fleet vehicles. With more than 1 million vehicles managed in North America, Element becomes the largest fleet management company to incorporate data provided by OnStar to help its customers improve productivity, safety and costs.

"Connected devices are revolutionizing the global economy, and connected vehicles are at the forefront of this trend," said Kristi Webb, president and CEO, Element Fleet Management North America. "We're working with General Motors to turn vehicle data into advanced fleet and safety solutions for drivers and managers."

Element is focused on providing a la carte packages, allowing managers to easily choose the right products and services they need, when they need them. Using vehicle data provided by OnStar, after first obtaining appropriate driver notice and consent, Element customers can measure and utilize odometer readings, diagnostic trouble codes, location/GPS, speed, harsh braking/acceleration and other safety information. Managers will receive their selected insights directly from Element and its Xcelerate platform.

"OnStar can be a very powerful tool to help improve safety, productivity and cost performance, especially when fleet managers work with companies like Element who can help them understand what is important in the data, and give them practical advice to improve driver behavior, reduce fuel consumption, and more," said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. "In an OnStar-equipped Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac, you get a very fast, built-in 4G LTE connection and you don't have to install additional hardware to start using telematics software."

By integrating critical vehicle information with Element's Xcelerate platform, managers will be able to leverage a truly connected fleet to improve safety and optimize fleet processes and analytics. On the leading edge of fleet data and analysis, Xcelerate's connected offerings will also help with compliance standards for mileage reporting, making it easier to keep track of vehicles and keep preventive maintenance and associated costs low.

More information about Element's services for the connected fleet will be announced in the coming months.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the world's leading fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services span the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit http://www.elementfleet.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Samir Zabaneh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 646-4350

szabaneh@elementcorp.com



Media:

Alex Shaner

Padilla for Element Fleet Management

(612) 455-1798

alex.shaner@padillaco.com



