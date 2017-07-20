sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

183,66 Euro		+1,46
+0,80 %
WKN: 850471 ISIN: US0970231058 Ticker-Symbol: BCO 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,00
183,25
14:53
182,47
183,10
14:53
20.07.2017 | 14:36
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global UAV Ground Control Station Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are BAE Systems, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman & Thales

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global UAV Ground Control Station Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global UAV ground control station market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UAV Ground Control Station (GCS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of automated UAV GCS. Though the potential capabilities of UAVs are increasing rapidly, the human-in-the-loop operations tend to limit their effectiveness on the field. Human operators require adequate qualification and training on how to fly UAVs, set up autonomous flight, and inspect and maintain UAV systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for lightweight and portable GCS. During field operations, frontline soldiers require lightweight, portable GCSs that can be easily handled and operated amid gunfire or other on-field threats. Earlier, GCSs were either ground-fixed or vehicle-mounted models, and hence, they limited the scope and range of operations on difficult terrains. The development of portable GCSs has given a boost to the capabilities of a UAS and to the missions that a UAV operator can undertake.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is susceptibility to cyber intrusion. The warfare scenario has transformed to be a network-centric one, where wireless connectivity and coordination plays a pivotal role. Armed forces are increasingly involving in automated systems, which has increased the possibilities of these systems being hacked or breached through cyber networks from the adversary side. UAV and UAS users always apprehend cyber hackers taking control and disengaging the UAV's native GCS during an ongoing mission.

Key vendors

  • BAE Systems
  • Boeing
  • General Atomics
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Thales

Other prominent vendors

  • Bluebird Aero Systems
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
  • Textron Systems

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2kh7rx/global_uav_ground

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire