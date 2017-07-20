Global UAV Ground Control Station Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are BAE Systems, Boeing, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman & Thales

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global UAV Ground Control Station Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global UAV ground control station market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global UAV Ground Control Station (GCS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of automated UAV GCS. Though the potential capabilities of UAVs are increasing rapidly, the human-in-the-loop operations tend to limit their effectiveness on the field. Human operators require adequate qualification and training on how to fly UAVs, set up autonomous flight, and inspect and maintain UAV systems.



According to the report, one driver in the market is need for lightweight and portable GCS. During field operations, frontline soldiers require lightweight, portable GCSs that can be easily handled and operated amid gunfire or other on-field threats. Earlier, GCSs were either ground-fixed or vehicle-mounted models, and hence, they limited the scope and range of operations on difficult terrains. The development of portable GCSs has given a boost to the capabilities of a UAS and to the missions that a UAV operator can undertake.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is susceptibility to cyber intrusion. The warfare scenario has transformed to be a network-centric one, where wireless connectivity and coordination plays a pivotal role. Armed forces are increasingly involving in automated systems, which has increased the possibilities of these systems being hacked or breached through cyber networks from the adversary side. UAV and UAS users always apprehend cyber hackers taking control and disengaging the UAV's native GCS during an ongoing mission.

Key vendors



BAE Systems

Boeing

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales



Other prominent vendors



Bluebird Aero Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Textron Systems



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



