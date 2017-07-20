The H1 2017 results of DSV will be published in the morning of August 2nd 2017, followed by a conference call at 11 AM CET.
At the call Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO, and Jens Lund, CFO, will present the Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: August 2nd 2017
Time: 11:00 AM CET
Telephone: DK +45 35 44 55 83
UK +44 (0) 203 194 0544
US +1 855 269 2604
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
The conference presentation will be accessible via the DSV website investor.dsv.com or via Livehouse (https://dsv.eventcdn.net/2017q2)
Contacts
Investor relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, Investor Relations Director, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Ronni Funch Olsen, Investor Relations Officer, tel. +45 43 20 31 93, ronni.f.olsen@dsv.com
Media
Helle K. Hansen, Executive Assistant, tel. +45 43 20 33 58, helle.k.hansen@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639030
