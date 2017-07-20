Frost & Sullivan Applauds AT&T for Retaining its Market Leadership Position in US Business Metro Carrier Ethernet Services

AT&T Switched Ethernet with on-demand capabilities and new cross-LATA capabilities simplify the network acquisition process for customers and helps make AT&T more competitive

SANTA CLARA, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the business metro carrier Ethernet services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AT&T with the 2017 United States Business Metro Carrier Ethernet Services Market Leadership Award for excellence in capturing the highest share within the industry. The company has led the market since 2009 and in 2016, nearly had a 25% share of the metro segment and 19% of the long-haul segment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537541/AT_T_Award_Logo.jpg

AT&T leads through a combination of a deep network footprint, high-performance service level agreements (SLAs), and adoption of new technologies to launch innovative solutions. Its flagship Ethernet product, the AT&T Switched Ethernet Service (ASE), is available in the 21 states where AT&T is an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) and in an additional 9 large metropolitan areas across the country.

AT&T has led the migration from time-division multiplexing (TDM) to IP and expanded its Ethernet capabilities to speed up the process. It also launched the AT&T ASE interLATA (Local Access and Transport Area), which allows it to sell the metro and intercity links requested by a customer as a single product, as long as ASE is available at both ends of a customer location. Offering a product that combines local and long-haul links means AT&T can provide a simpler contract, bill, and customer service experience. AT&T can now compete more effectively in the market, where cable multiple system operators (MSOs) are becoming increasingly competitive.

"AT&T has been a front-runner in embracing and deploying software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) technologies on a large scale," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Director, Business Communication Services, and Cloud Computing Roopa Honnachari. "The AT&T Network on Demand solutions are backed by all the business benefits of SDN and NFV-based network solutions, including faster network provisioning, granular bandwidth, and deep security features."

AT&T Switched Ethernet with on-demand capabilities lets customers set up sites in days as opposed to months. They can also scale bandwidth up or down and set up firewalls in near real time. With ASE, businesses can be more agile and competitive. As businesses increasingly adopt Ethernet to connect to cloud-based applications, there will be a greater demand for dynamic bandwidth capacity with usage-based billing, and AT&T's Ethernet network delivers true bandwidth on demand.

"AT&T's network modernization efforts are far ahead of other providers', especially with its launch of three software-centric services-AT&T Switched Ethernet with on-demand capabilities, AT&T Dedicated Internet with on-demand capabilities, and AT&T FlexWareSM - in the past three years," observed Ms. Honnachari. "These services boost customers' productivity, efficiency, and cost savings as they deploy wide area network services. Overall, AT&T's leadership in bringing the best of breed, future-proofed services creates a positive customer experience for business customers."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.247.2426

F: 210.348.1003

E: samantha.park@frost.com