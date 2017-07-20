Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, 2017-2021 with Airbus, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Leonardo, SRC & Thales Dominating

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Defense System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of human-portable counter-UAV systems. UAVs are mostly very agile and easily maneuverable across and within a perimeter. In contrast, most counter-UAV defense systems are heavy, ground-based, and fixed units. These counter-UAV systems cannot be carried over distances to follow the movements of a UAV.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing lethal threat posed by UAVs. The growing adoption and deployment of UAVs have created a significant impact on the modern defense mechanism. UAVs can be easily equipped with cameras and sensors for reconnaissance operations and have been in use in the defense sector since quite early stages of their development. Eventually, they have also been armed with explosives for lethal purposes. The lethal use of UAVs gained strength in 2001 when various defense organizations started using them to scout for terrorists.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rapidly maturing UAV technologies. With the evolution of battlefield technologies, the warfare scenario has undergone a significant transformation. There have been a number of advancements with respect to the range, payload, lethality, accuracy, preventive aids, stealth characteristics, and mobility of the UAV system. On that front, drones are currently projected as the strongest of the future weapons on the modern-day battleground. In addition, vendors are concentrating on the development of stealth UAVs that will be hard to detect by radars, infrared, lasers, or other detection platforms, making them difficult to shoot down or neutralize electronically.

Key vendors



Airbus

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Leonardo

SRC

Thales

Other prominent vendors



Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Northrop Grumman



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gccf52/global_counter

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716