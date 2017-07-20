Worldwide Industrial Agitator Market: Widespread Application Across Various Industries Drives Growth, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EKATO GROUP, Sulzer Ltd., Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Chemineer Inc., Xylem, Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Mixel Agitators, Dynamix Agitators Inc., Silverson Machines, Inc., and SPX Flow Inc. are to name a few prominent names operating in the global industrial agitator market.

The global industrial agitator market, so far, has grown at a steady pace. In 2016, the market was valued at US$2.245 bn. Rising at a steady 5.7% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025, the market is slated to attain a value of US$3.647 bn by 2025 from US$2.245 bn in 2016, finds a report by Transparency Market Research.

Easy Access to Serviceable Parts Accorded by Top Entry Industrial Agitator Makes it Key Segment

The different types of industrial agitators available in the market are side entry, top entry, bottom entry, static, and portable. Of them, the top entry industrial agitator grossed maximum revenue in 2016. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the near future too.

This is because the top entry industrial agitator caters to most of the requirements of mixing and homogenization of customers and also have a long service life.

Apart from that, other unique perceived benefits of top entry agitators are that they can be used on either open or close tanks. The shaft is vertical with one or more impellers. Top entry agitators are mostly being installed from the top of the tank, which enables easy access to serviceable parts. This in turn, helps to avoid direct contact with effluent and sludge, which is an obvious safety and health benefit. In addition, top entry industrial agitators find application in manufacturing and process industries such as oil and petrochemical, chemical, and gas.

Geographically, the key segments of the global industrial agitators market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific will likely outshine all other regions because of the high degree of pollution, acute water shortage, key regulatory change, and swift pace of urbanization and industrialization. The region is predicted to clock a CAGR of 6.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025. China and India are main engines of growth in the region.

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in Developing Countries Drives Market

Industrial agitator are used in mixing two or more materials - often having different viscosity - in different proportions to accomplish a desired level of uniformity in end products. Industrial agitators are used in mixing applications in manufacturing industries such as oil and petrochemical, chemical, gas, pharmaceutical, and food and beverages. Industrial agitators also find application in water and wastewater treatment industries as they help in removing pollutants such as sulfur in water.

"The growth of industrial agitators market is attributed to the rapid industrialization in developing economies primarily including China, Brazil and India. Growing number of industries in these regions is expected to surge manufacturing activities, which in turn is boosting the demand for industrial agitators," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

The Global Industrial Agitator Market is segmented below:

Global Industrial Agitator Market, by Type

Top Entry

Side Entry

Bottom Entry

Portable

Static

Global Industrial Agitator Market, by Application

Chemical

Water and wastewater treatment

Oil, gas and petrochemical

Food and beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others (Mining, Pulp and paper & Cosmetics)

Global Industrial Agitator Market, by Region

- North America

The U.S

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

- Middle East and Africa

U.A.E

South Africa

Rest of MEA

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

