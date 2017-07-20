Clear Leisure Plc - Mediapolis Court Hearing Update

20 July 2017

Clear Leisure Plc

("the Company")



Mediapolis Court Hearing Update

Further to the Company's announcement on 26 June, the Board is pleased to announce that, the Court has agreed to accept the submission of additional debt settlement agreements reached with Mediapolis creditors. The Court has agreed to re-open the information acquisition phase of the hearing, which was previously closed on 23 of June, in order to assess the latest documents provided.

Mediapolis is entitled to provide any additional settlements achieved with creditors in the meantime.

The Company will provide a further update to shareholders when the findings of the court are received.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clear Leisure, commented, "Although this does not guarantee a successful outcome, this is a significant step forward for us; getting the courts to re-open the case based on the new documentation we have submitted is a very positive legal result."

-ends-

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com