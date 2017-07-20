Popular Women's Hair Product Kerotin Gives Back by Launching Scholarship Program

Kerotin Founders Continue Proving Their Dedication to Improving Women's Lives

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / The founders of Kerotin, a popular hair brand and top online retailer of hair and beauty products, are pleased to announce the launch of their new scholarship program.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Kerotin believe that since women are the foundation of Kerotin's success, contributing to the education and the empowerment of women in business and the workplace are extremely important to the company.

"Therefore, as a way to help women succeed in education and business, Kerotin is offering a $5,000 scholarship to a student of its choosing enrolled either in a post-secondary business program or a technical beauty program (Cosmetics, Esthetics, Cosmetology, and Hair Styling) at an accredited college or university in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia," the spokesperson said, adding that the award will be given to one student per year to start, but hope to grow the program.

"Our hope is that we can play a role in helping the winning students achieve their goals through providing a scholarship to help with the expenses of education."

Applicants have until August 31, 2017 to submit their essays, the spokesperson said.

The fact that the founders of Kerotin are launching such a generous scholarship program will not come as a surprise to the many customers from the United States, Canada, South Africa, Europe, Australia, and other countries who have shopped with them. Since the company first opened, Kerotin has developed a well-deserved reputation for their top quality hair and beauty products, as well as their devotion to helping women regain their confidence.

Their most popular product, Kerotin Hair Growth Formula, claims to be designed to work from the inside out, giving hair the nutrients it needs to look its best. The product provides hair with the nutritional building blocks it needs to be naturally healthy and luxurious; these include biotin, folic acid, and horsetail.

"Our products are designed to empower women who want want longer, stronger hair without having to spend thousands of dollars on expensive and dangerous treatments," the spokesperson said.

Kerotin is a leader in the development of natural hair growth products for women. Their vitamin-rich formulas help to strengthen keratin levels in the body, which customers claim has resulted in fuller, thicker, more beautiful and luscious hair. For more information about Kerotin products and scholarships, please visit https://www.kerotin.com/.

