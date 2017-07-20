sprite-preloader
Global Hypersonic Missiles Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Leading Players are Boeing, Lockheed Martin, NPO Mashinostroyenia & Raytheon

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hypersonic Missiles Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hypersonic missiles market to grow at a CAGR of 2.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hypersonic Missiles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of scramjet technology. Propulsion system plays a critical role in determining the range, payload, and speed of a missile. The major propulsion systems currently used in rockets and missiles are turbofans, turbojets, and ramjets. Supersonic systems, which travel at a speed of Mach 2-4, run on the ramjets technology. However, in the recent years, there is an increasing need for rockets with higher speeds. This has led to the development of a new propulsion system called scramjet, or Supersonic Combustion Ramjet.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Need for improved missiles. Over the years, the deployment of a particular type of missile or weapon eventually leads to the development of its counteractants. For example, in 2010, India developed supersonic missile, BrahMos, which is a short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile. However, as a countermeasure, the US, along with Raytheon, developed the Standard Missiles-6 (SM-6) in 2015. These systems were deployed on the destroyers and cruisers of the US Navy to intercept any kind supersonic missiles.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Ambiguities with hypersonic missiles. The development of hypersonic missiles is clouded with several concerns. Most of it refers to the whether a conventional or nuclear warhead is being used. Hypersonic missiles, when fitted with nuclear warheads, can be fatal to the target enemy country. It can also cause nuclear winter that could last for a very long time after the initial attack and eventually leave the area inhabitable. Another ambiguity lies with respect to the target.

Key vendors

  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • NPO Mashinostroyenia
  • Raytheon

Other prominent vendors

  • Defence Research Development and Organisation (DRDO)
  • Tactical Missiles Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4lxm25/global_hypersonic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire