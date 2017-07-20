TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN)(FRANKFURT: DRG) today announced its July 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2017.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 13.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

