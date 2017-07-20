Global Cryogenic Hoses Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.28% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Acme Cryogenics, Chart Industries, Cryofab & Linde

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cryogenic Hoses Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cryogenic hoses market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Cryogenic Hoses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Enhancement of scope of cryogenics through technological advances. Cryogenic technology has improved at a fast pace in recent years. Continuous research on cryogenic technology has led to technological advances. This has broadened the scope of cryogenics across all the major end-user industries such as medical, energy, industrial, and food processing. Recently, technologies such as hydrofracturing have boosted the production of oil and gases to new levels. However, increasing environmental concerns have laid down concerns regarding this technological advancement.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in nitrogen application from food and beverage industry. Nitrogen has been widely used in the food processing industry for freezing and preserving foods. Nitrogen-cooled freezers are being replaced by conventional refrigerants such as fluorocarbons and ammonia, which is expected to affect the environment. The food processing industry uses LN2 freezers as a measure to increase throughput and product quality. LN2 has been used in various applications in the food and beverage industry for processes such as grinding, mixing, and coating applications. It is also used in mixing to cool the temperature of gravies and sauces and during grinding as a measure to remove frictional heat to enhance grinding consistency.
Key vendors
- Acme Cryogenics
- Chart Industries
- Cryofab
- Linde
Other prominent vendors
- Dantec
- Grainger
- Meiji Rubber & Chemical
- Pacific Hoseflex
- Ratermann Manufacturing
- Specma Wiro
- United Flexible
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
