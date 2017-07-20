Global Cryogenic Hoses Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.28% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Acme Cryogenics, Chart Industries, Cryofab & Linde

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cryogenic Hoses Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cryogenic hoses market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cryogenic Hoses Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Enhancement of scope of cryogenics through technological advances. Cryogenic technology has improved at a fast pace in recent years. Continuous research on cryogenic technology has led to technological advances. This has broadened the scope of cryogenics across all the major end-user industries such as medical, energy, industrial, and food processing. Recently, technologies such as hydrofracturing have boosted the production of oil and gases to new levels. However, increasing environmental concerns have laid down concerns regarding this technological advancement.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in nitrogen application from food and beverage industry. Nitrogen has been widely used in the food processing industry for freezing and preserving foods. Nitrogen-cooled freezers are being replaced by conventional refrigerants such as fluorocarbons and ammonia, which is expected to affect the environment. The food processing industry uses LN2 freezers as a measure to increase throughput and product quality. LN2 has been used in various applications in the food and beverage industry for processes such as grinding, mixing, and coating applications. It is also used in mixing to cool the temperature of gravies and sauces and during grinding as a measure to remove frictional heat to enhance grinding consistency.

Key vendors



Acme Cryogenics

Chart Industries

Cryofab

Linde



Other prominent vendors



Dantec

Grainger

Meiji Rubber & Chemical

Pacific Hoseflex

Ratermann Manufacturing

Specma Wiro

United Flexible



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

