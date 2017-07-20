DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Offer Holmes Investment Properties PLC's partner receives equity investment offer 20-Jul-2017 / 15:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Holmes Investment Properties PLC's partner receives equity investment offer CLARIFICATION of Announcement dated 19th July 2017 Holmes Investment Properties PLC (HIP), the leisure and adventure park developer announced on 19th July 2017 that its leisure partner - Mr David Lloyd's operating business - has received an outline offer to provide equity funding. This requires clarification in that the Investment Fund has proposed to *invest GBP2 million* in return for a *22.5% shareholding* in *Mr Lloyd's operating company* - not Holmes Investment Properties PLC. This will fulfill the working capital funding requirement that Holmes Investment Properties PLC had committed, for working capital, to Mr Lloyd's operating company. This would speed up the funding process, which combined with other proposed debt funding offers received will allow the acquisition of the first twelve adventure parks planned. Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@thelyndonagency.com 20-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 594389 20-Jul-2017 CET/CEST

July 20, 2017 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)