Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Advances Construction of Garbage-Derived Feedstocks to Renewable Diesel Refinery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ("Cielo" or the "Company") (CSE: CMC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Kwik-Fab Energy Services to dismantle the Company's demonstration plant in Red Deer, AB. and transport it 200 km south to LynCorp Manufacturing's state-of-the-art fabrication shop in Aldersyde, AB. LynCorp will then be making the necessary modifications to convert the 50 liter an hour batch process demonstration plant into a 350 liter an hour continuous flow refinery that will be capable of producing high grade renewable diesel. Once the modifications are complete, the equipment will be transported a further 5 kilometers south to Cielo's recently acquired property in High River, AB, where the idle bio-diesel facility will be converted into one of the world's greenest high grade renewable fuel refinery that will use garbage-derived feedstocks such as sorted municipal waste, plastics, wood waste, tires, agriculture wastes and other cellulous materials as feedstocks, some of which will have negative acquisition costs.

Cielo also announces that, having recently received its Development Permit from the MD of Foothills #31, the Company has now applied for the more complex building permit from the Government of Alberta. Cielo is now working closely with the government's representatives, who are assisting the Company in moving the approval process forward.

Cielo's President and CEO, Don Allan, stated, "This is the real kick off for construction. While our demonstration plant has validated that our catalysts and feedstocks will be able to produce high grade renewable diesel, it is now time to implement the changes to the plant that will facilitate us being able to start commercial production. Once we validate that we can produce high grade renewable diesel on a continuous flow basis, we will scale up the size of our refineries and build multiple modular refineries offsetting landfills and other feedstock supplies."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a British Columbia based public company with operations in Alberta, Canada. Cielo's shares are listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC." Cielo is working on commercializing a game-changing technology that can convert multiple different waste streams into renewable diesel, at a much lower cost than biofuel companies. Landfills are one of the world's leading contributors to Green House Gas emissions and are projected to double in size over the next 7 years. Cielo's proprietary technology can resolve this crisis, on a cost-effective basis, by converting multiple different feedstocks, including sorted municipal solid waste (garbage), wood and agriculture waste, tires, blue-box waste, all plastics, and virtually any other cellulous waste product into high grade renewable diesel.

